UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Fcau.N :
* Fca US - recalling an estimated 182,743 suvs in u.s. To replace wiring that may, in certain crash events, disconnect from vehicles' impact sensors
* Fca US Llc - is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or customer complaints
* Fca US Llc - campaign affects certain 2016 and 2017 jeep wrangler suvs, however, the model-year 2017 vehicles are all in company hands Source text bit.ly/2dzTkXs Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: