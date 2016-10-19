Oct 19 Fcau.N :

* Fca US - recalling an estimated 182,743 suvs in u.s. To replace wiring that may, in certain crash events, disconnect from vehicles' impact sensors

* Fca US Llc - is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or customer complaints

* Fca US Llc - campaign affects certain 2016 and 2017 jeep wrangler suvs, however, the model-year 2017 vehicles are all in company hands Source text bit.ly/2dzTkXs Further company coverage: