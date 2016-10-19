BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Oct 19 UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd :
* Retirement of Ang Beng Teck as executive director and chief executive officer
* Re-designation of Lee Keck Keong from non-executive director to executive director and appointment as chief executive officer
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen