BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Oakbay Investments Pty Ltd:
* Van Der Merwe Associates (VDMA) notified Minister Of Finance's attorneys, of Oakbay Group of Companies intention to oppose application
* VDMA notified Oakbay's intention to oppose unless Minister Of Finance withdraws application and tenders costs by Oct.19
* Attorneys for Minister Of Finance declined offer to withdraw application and tender costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless