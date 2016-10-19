BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
* Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services - to consider, fund raising by way of public or private issue of secured or unsecured debentures and/ or bonds Source text - (bit.ly/2eks6Xs) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless