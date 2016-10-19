UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Xoma Corp :
* Xoma announces significant step toward initiating pediatric phase 2 clinical study for XOMA 358 in children with congenital hyperinsulinism
* Says regulatory body in Germany recently approved co's plan to conduct a repeat-dose clinical study in chi patients over age of 12
* Xoma Corp says UK's MHRA has accepted in principle co's proposal to initiate a multi-dose phase 2 clinical study of xoma 358
* Xoma -MHRA accepted initiatiation of multi-dose phase 2 clinical study of Xoma 358 in children two years and older diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism
* Xoma -upon formal review and acceptance, co to launch its first multi-dose extended treatment clinical study for xoma 358 in chi patients over age of two Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: