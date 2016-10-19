BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Lloyd's Of London Ltd
* Lloyd's publishes interim management statement Q3 2016
* Lloyd's of London- although market conditions remain challenging, Lloyd's remains in robust financial shape
* Lloyd's of London - Q3 central assets for solvency increased to 3,504 mln stg (December 2015: 3,338 mln stg) on a Solvency II basis
* Lloyd's of London - during period there have been no events that have resulted in any material changes to our expectations for full year.
* Lloyd's of London - says bond markets saw a further fall in yields leading to mark to market gains and a healthy level of return for investment grade asset class
* Financial markets were relatively stable over quarter, supported by further central bank measures in aftermath of eu referendum
* Society's investments returned 239 mln stg, or 7.9 pct, during period (2015: losses of £(6)m, (0.2)pct)
* Lloyd's of london - amount includes foreign exchange gains arising from society currency exposure to us dollars which contributed approximately £90m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless