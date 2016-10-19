Oct 19 Anchor Group Ltd :

* Total assets at Sept.30 2016 were 47.1 bln rand, up 1.4 billion rand (3.1 pct) for quarter and 13 bln rand (38 pct) year to date

* Attributable share of assets under management was 29.0 bln rand, a 7 pct increase on June 30 2016 total of 27.1 bln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)