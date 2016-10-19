BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Safari Investments RSA Ltd :
* Entered into subscription agreements, will issue in aggregate 96.381 mln shares for cash for a total amount of 726.5 mln rand
* Subscription will be executed in two tranches, first tranche of 27.327 mln shares will be issued at 7.50 rand per share for total amount of 204.9 mln rand
* Subscription will enable Safari to settle most of its existing debt
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless