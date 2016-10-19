Oct 19 Safari Investments RSA Ltd :

* Entered into subscription agreements, will issue in aggregate 96.381 mln shares for cash for a total amount of 726.5 mln rand

* Subscription will be executed in two tranches, first tranche of 27.327 mln shares will be issued at 7.50 rand per share for total amount of 204.9 mln rand

* Subscription will enable Safari to settle most of its existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)