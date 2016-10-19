BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Vastned Retail NV :
* Sells property in the Netherlands for 65 million euros ($71.28 million) and acquirers property in Paris and Amsterdam for 18 million euros
* Has sold a portfolio of high street shops, a partial ownership of shopping centres and a number of individual high street shops for a total of 65.3 million euros
* Acquired premium assets in Paris and Amsterdam for 18.1 million euros in total Source text: bit.ly/2ekAA0R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless