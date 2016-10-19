Oct 19 Worldline SA :

* Q3 revenue: 294 million euros ($322.31 million), up +0.2 pct organically

* Q3 free cash flow: 40 million euros

* Full year 2016 Worldline standalone objectives confirmed

* At end of September 2016, backlog was 1.7 billion euros, stable at 1.4 years of revenue