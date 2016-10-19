Oct 19 Epi Holdings Ltd -

* Tse Kwok Fai, Sammy, Chan Chi Hung, Anthony and Zou feng have resigned as executive directors

* Ho King Fung, Eric has resigned as chairman of board and Suen Cho Hung, Paul has been appointed in his stead

* Tse Kwok Fai, Sammy has resigned as CEO of company and Sue Ka Lok has been appointed in his stead Source text (bit.ly/2ekxGF3) Further company coverage: