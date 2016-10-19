Oct 19 Krynica Vitamin SA :

* Signs 5 million euros ($5.5 million) net deal with Russian client for deliveries of beverages for distribution in Russia and in 6 countries of West and Central Asia

* Says the deliveries will be based on individual orders defining the range, quantity, price of products, and other relevant conditions of supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)