Oct 19 Immunovia AB (publ) :

* Announces completion of preferential rights issue of 28.7 million Swedish crowns ($3.3 million), adding to previously 189.9 million crown directed issue

* 285,072 new shares, representing 86.5 percent of rights issue of maximum 329,451 new shares, were subscribed with preferential rights

* Total demand for offering amounted to about 40.9 million crowns, reflecting an oversubscription rate of 43 percent

