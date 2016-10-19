BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 19 MFRI Inc
* Carl Dinger and affiliates report 5.63 pct stake in MFRI Inc as of Oct 17 - SEC filing
* Carl Dinger and affiliates say "given the lack of performance" of MFRI Inc's stock over past five years, they are seeking sale of the co
* Carl Dinger and affiliates - seeking shareholder list and board seat to ensure that such sale of MFRI occurs in timely and orderly fashion
* Carl Dinger and affiliates say if a sale is not completed in a timely manner, it intends to present a proposal to MFRI's shareholders at co's next shareholder meeting Source text: (bit.ly/2e1jt0T) Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: