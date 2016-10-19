BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Optimum Re Spain Socimi SA
* Says to buy a building in Barcelona valued at 8.1 million euros ($8.88 million)
* Agreed to buy the building in July and plans to use a bank loan to finance the transaction
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless