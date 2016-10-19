BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Says presents adjusted budget for 2016/17
* Says new business in 2016 still low; optimised compliance system for restart
* Says greatly increased business volume and positive operating result expected for FY 2017
* Says projects a low business volume of 5 million to 10 million euros ($5.48 million - $10.96 million) for twelve months of year 2016
* Says therefore a negative operating result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless