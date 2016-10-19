UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Enterprise Services Business will help National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) accelerate setup of global electric vehicle production
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise - As part of project, HPE will create global manufacturing IT platform for NEVS that will operate across plants in Sweden and China
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- NEVS will begin production of its first electric vehicle in 2017
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise -NEVS will begin production of its first electric vehicle in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: