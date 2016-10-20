Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 Wynyard Group Ltd
* Wynyard group market update
* Refers to stand-by loan facility to manage working capital needs of business
* Company will need to make an initial partial draw down on this facility in early november
* Board is investigating a number of strategic options so that Wynyard can meet these conditions
* Requested that NZX keep its shares in a trading halt until commencement of trading on tuesday 25th october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)