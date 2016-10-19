Oct 19 Alcoa Inc

* Announces revised record date for quarterly cash dividend for common stock

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.09per share

* Company's separation into two publicly-traded companies is scheduled to occur on November 1, 2016

* Upon separation, Alcoa Inc. Will be renamed Arconic Inc.

* Alcoa says following separation, boards of directors of Arconic and Alcoa corporation will review and determine dividend policy of each company

* Board revised record date for Nov. 25, 2016 dividend, by moving it from November 4 to November 11, 2016