UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical - Provided update on phase 2 study of vosoritide, analog of C-type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP), in children with achondroplasia
* Vosoritide was generally well tolerated at all doses
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - Biomarin is planning a separate phase 2 study evaluating effect of vosoritide in infants and toddlers
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical-By 2016-end, intends to initiate 1-year,randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 study in children with achondroplasia ages 5-14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: