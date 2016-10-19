BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
* U.S. CDC updates guidance related to local Zika transmission in Miami-Dade county, Florida
* CDC - FLDOH identified last week additional area where officials determined intensity of Zika virus transmission presents significant risk to pregnant women
* CDC - strengthening travel recommendations for pregnant women, reinforcing recommendations for use of protective measures to prevent exposure to Zika
* CDC- updating recommendations to emphasize testing for pregnant women who lived,traveled to Miami-Dade county
* CDC- updating recommendations to emphasize testing for pregnant women who had unprotected sex with someone who lived or traveled to Miami-Dade county
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen