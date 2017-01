Oct 20 Zehnder Group AG :

* Repurchasing shares for future employee participation programmes and acquisitions

* Zehnder group intends to acquire a maximum of 250,000 listed registered shares a with a nominal value of 0.05 Swiss francs each

* Corresponds to 2.13 % of the capital or 1.27 % of the voting rights Source text - bit.ly/2e37ekb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)