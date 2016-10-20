Oct 20 Tele2 Ab :

* Says net sales in Q3 amounted to SEK 6,961 (6,791) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,562 (1,599) million

* Reuters poll: Tele2 Q3 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,337 million, sales at 6,907 million

* Says Netherlands mobile end-user service revenue up 15 percent

* Says net loss due to an impairment of goodwill in Netherlands

* Says 2016 guidance unchanged

* Says as part of our annual financial review cycle, we assess the future cash generation of our various business units. As a result of this analysis, we have recognized an impairment of SEK 2.5bn related to our business in the Netherlands, resulting in a net loss for the Group.

