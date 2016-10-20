Oct 20 Philips Lighting NV :
* Q3 adjusted EBITA of 175 million euros ($191.78
million)(Q3 2015: 139 million euros)
* Q3 sales 1.7 billion euros
* "We are on track to deliver an increase in year-on-year
operational profitability and robust cash flow for the full year
2016"
* Q3 net income of 51 million euros, including 30 million
euros charges for brand license, separation costs and financial
expenses not applicable in 2015
* Q3 net income 51 million euros versus 73 million euros
year ago
* "More cautious about comparable sales growth, as we
anticipate softer market conditions in the middle east & Turkey"
* "Conditions will likely delay our return to positive
comparable sales growth beyond the fourth quarter into 2017"
* Reuters poll - Q3 sales 1.81 billion euros; Q3 adjusted
EBITA 157 million euros
