Oct 20 Segro Plc :
* 3Rd quarter trading update
* "Our operating business has shown continued strength over
Q3"
* We have seen further absorption of existing space and our
development pipeline continues apace with 8 mln stg of new
pre-lets signed, funded by well-supported equity placing in
early september
* "Despite an initial hiatus following UK's referendum on EU
membership, liquidity is starting to return to UK investment
market
* There remains strong demand for high quality warehouse
assets from a broad range of investors
* "During Q3, we have completed sales of 131 mln stg of
assets and land, all in line with or above book value at June 30
* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of
2016, we contracted 13.5 mln stg of new rent during Q3
* As expected, vacancy rate has increased since June 30 2016
to 5.7 pct (from 4.8 pct) reflecting completion of speculatively
developed space during period which has not yet let
* Rents are continuing to improve in our UK markets,
especially in London and South East England
* In nine months to September 30 2016, new rents on review
and renewal were 5.5 pct higher in UK
* Net debt (including our share of debt in joint ventures)
at September 30 2016 was 1.9 bln stg (June 30 2016: 2.1 bln stg)
