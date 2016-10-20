UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Qliro Group Ab (Publ)
* Q3 net sales for continuing operations decreased by 1%, and amounted to SEK 917.1 (930.3) million
* Q3 operating earnings (ebit) for continuing operations, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK -31.8 (-28.3) million
* Says review of operations has resulted in decision to reduce operational risks in group by introducing a more conservative approach to several aspects of financial accounting policies
* Says this has resulted in a negative impact of SEK 20 million in quarter
* Says have initiated a strategy review which we expect to conclude by year-end
* Says we are reviewing each segment and their respective challenges and opportunities, while also conducting a review of operational structure to evaluate synergies, optimise scalability and highlight potential of Qliro financial services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources