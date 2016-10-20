UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Ladbrokes Plc :
* Coral group - 4th quarter results
* Trading in 12 week period to September 25 2016 (FY16 Q4) was positive with total Coral group net revenue 8.9 pct ahead of last year
* Q4 coral group online net revenue up 23.7 pct ahead of last year, YTD up 28.3 pct, with coral.co.uk net revenue 31.7 pct ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources