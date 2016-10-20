Oct 20 Yes Bank Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 8.02 billion rupees versus net
profit of 6.10 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter interest earned 40.94 billion rupees versus
33.77 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter provisions 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.04
billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter gross NPA 0.83 percent versus 0.79 percent
previous quarter
* Sept-quarter net NPA 0.29 percent versus 0.29 percent
previous quarter
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 7.65
billion rupees
* Sept-quarter NIM 3.4 percent
* Says reitereated approval for raising of funds by QIP up
to US $1 billion
* Says provision coverage ratio (PCR) stands at 64.8 pct as
at Sept 30, 2016
* Says reitereated approval for raising of funds by issuance
of debt securities within limit of 100 billion rupees
* Standard restructured advances as a proportion of gross
advances at 0.46 percent as at Sept 30, 2016, down from 0.71 pct
as at Sept.30, 2015
