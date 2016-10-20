Oct 20 Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management were £33.2 billion at 30 September 2016; up 8.5% from £30.6 billion at 30 June 2016, compared to an increase of 6.1% in the FTSE 100 Index and 5.2% in the FTSE WMA Balanced Index in the three months ended 30 September 2016

* Net operating income was £65.9 million for three months ended 30 September 2016, up 18.5% from £55.6 million in Q3 of 2015

* Total net organic and acquired growth of funds under management in investment management was £0.3 billion for three months ended 30 September 2016 (2015: £0.4 billion)

* Net interest income of £3.1 million in q3 was up 14.8% from £2.7 million in same period in 2015

* Funds under management in unit trusts at 30 September 2016 were £3.9 billion, up 18.2% from £3.3 billion at 30 June 2016

* Plans to raise approximately £38.0 million via a share placing with institutional investors