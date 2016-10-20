UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Oct 20 Russia's Lenta Ltd
* Russia's Lenta Ltd says total sales grew 20.2 pct in Q3 2016 to 75.4 billion roubles ($1.21 billion)
* Says Q3 like-for-like sales growth of 4.3% versus Q3 2015
* Says expects to beat target to double selling space in three years to December 2016
* Says capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to be 45-50 billion roubles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.3540 roubles) (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Maria Kiselyova)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.