Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 Reliance Industries Ltd :
* 2Q FY17 revenue from petrochemicals segment increased by 5.6 pct y-o-y to $3.4 billion, primarily due to increase in volumes of fiber intermediates , polyester products
* On the back of rising feedstock costs, prices for PBR (+16%) and SBR (+9%) also firmed up during the quarter.
* Near term outlook for natural gas is improving with stronger power-burn with coal plant retirement and growing exports to Mexico and LNG exports.
* Medium term outlook for oil is positive, given improving demand and falling production easing inventory concerns
* In U.S. shale operations, business environment remains challenging given strong macro headwinds
* HomeShop18 profitability continued to be challenged by regulatory and competitive factors
* Outstanding debt as on Sept 30, 2016 was 1.89 trln rupees compared to 1.80 trln rupees on March 31, 2016
* Cash and cash equivalents as on Sept 30, 2016 were at 825.33 billion rupees
* During the quarter, KGD6 JV has completed one side track at MA field which has been put to production in 3Q FY17
* "Company proposes to use this time period for resolution of interconnection related issues that it has faced with incumbent operators"
* Says test gas production from phase I facilities of Sohagpur West block is being carried out
* "Jio may extend period of free services in case subscribers unable to get adequate connectivity across network due to interconnection congestion"
* Customers continue to face "severe quality of service issues owing to inadequate release of points of interconnection by incumbent mobile operators to Jio" Source text: bit.ly/2eb12dS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
