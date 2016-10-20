Oct 20 State Bank Of India
* statement by State Bank Of India on debit card issue
* State Bank Of India has taken precautionary measures and
have blocked cards of certain customers identified by networks
* SBI' systems are absolutely secure and no security breach
has happened
* Customers can continue to use their debit cards securely
* "Customers are further requested to use the fraud
prevention facilities provided by SBI"
* SBI is in process of issuing new cards at no cost to
customers whose cards have been blocked
* Says "this is a cards industry incident (not only SBI)"
Source text: [State Bank of India (SBI) has taken precautionary
measures and have blocked cards of certain customers identified
by the
networks. This has been a proactive measure to protect our
customers from
any potential fraud, once we came to know of some data breach
outside our
Bank. We'd like to inform that SBI' robust systems are
absolutely secure and
no security breach has happened. Customers can continue to use
their Debit
Cards securely. This is a cards industry incident (not only
SBI)Customers are further requested to use the fraud prevention
facilities
provided by SBI]
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru newsroom)