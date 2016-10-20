Oct 20 State Bank Of India

State Bank of India (SBI) has taken precautionary measures and have blocked cards of certain customers identified by the networks. This has been a proactive measure to protect our customers from any potential fraud, once we came to know of some data breach outside our Bank. We'd like to inform that SBI' robust systems are absolutely secure and no security breach has happened. Customers can continue to use their Debit Cards securely. This is a cards industry incident (not only SBI). Customers are further requested to use the fraud prevention facilities provided by SBI. SBI is in process of issuing new cards at no cost to customers whose cards have been blocked.