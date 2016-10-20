Oct 20 Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd

* Profit attributable to owners of parent for 9-mnth sept 30 HK$101.2 mln vs HK$128.3 mln

* 9-Mnth turnover hk$2.98 billion, down 18.8%

* Directors of company do not recommend payment of any dividend for nine months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: