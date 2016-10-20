Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 Datasonic Group Bhd :
* Datasonic group bhd- unit, datasonic technologies sdn bhd, entered into a supply and purchase agreement ("spa") with Percetakan Keselamatan Nasional Sdn Bhd (PKN)
* Contract sum of rm54.1 million rgt
* Datasonic group bhd- agreement for supply of not less than aggregate of 2 million units of polycarbonate data page with chip for a period of 7 months
* Datasonic group bhd- spa is expected to contribute positively towards future earnings and net assets per share of datasonic group for fy 31 march 2017
* Datasonic group bhd- spa will not have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders' shareholdings of datasonic group
Source text : (bit.ly/2dpKJYN)
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)