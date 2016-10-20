Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 China Mobile Ltd
* 9-Month operating revenue was rmb542.7 billion, up by 4.3% over same period last year
* 9-Mnth ebitda was rmb200.4 billion, up by 1.3% over same period last year
* 9-Month profit attributable to equity shareholders was rmb88.1 billion, up by 3.1% over same period last year
* As at 30 september 2016, total number of wireline broadband customers was 74.24 million
* Nine month ARPU of mobile customers increased by 1.7% year-on-year to rmb60.0. Of mobile customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)