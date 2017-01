Oct 20 Immofinanz AG :

* Will soon start construction on a further shopping center under its VIVO! brand in Polish City of Krosno

* Investment costs will total approx. 34 million euros ($37.3 million), and opening is planned for Q4 of 2017