UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 China Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Ltd -
* Group will record an increase in consolidated net loss for six months ended 30 September 2016
* Increase in consolidated net loss primarily attributable to slowing down of retail market in Hong Kong Source text (bit.ly/2eaunVL) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources