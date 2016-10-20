Oct 20 Klovern AB :
* Contemplates the issuance of SEK bonds and announces tender offer for its January 2017
bonds
* Has mandated Nordea and Swedbank to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting on
October 20, 2016
* For every nominal SEK 1,000,000 of bonds in the New Issue Transaction irrevocably
subscribed by a Holder, Klövern agrees to purchase from that Holder nominally SEK 1,000,000 of
the January 2017 bonds at a fixed cash price equal to 100.250 per cent
* New issue transaction proceeds will be used for refinancing of January 2017 bonds and for
general corporate purposes
* Tender offer expires at 17.00 CET on October 25, 2016, unless extended, re-opened,
withdrawn or terminated at sole discretion of Klövern
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)