Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 SQS India BFSI Ltd
* SQS India BFSI Ltd - sept quarter net profit 57 million rupees versus profit 91 million rupees year ago
* SQS India BFSI Ltd - sept quarter net sales 684 million rupees versus 665 million rupees year ago
* SQS India BFSI Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 4 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2evmtka) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)