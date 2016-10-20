UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to add link to Reuters poll)
Oct 20 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 736.8 million euros ($808 million) (Reuters Poll: 754 million euros)
* Q3 adjusted EBIT 106.5 million euros (Reuters Poll: 111 million euros)
* In 2016, net sales in local currencies are expected to increase and EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability to improve from 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources