Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
* Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - sept quarter net profit 136.8 million rupees versus profit 45.4 million rupees year ago
* Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 956 million rupees versus 846.8 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ewGZ5d) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)