Oct 20 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel announces results from the second fit phase 3 study
and the long-term open-label extension study for fostamatinib in
itp
* Study did not meet its primary endpoint
* In study 048, difference between those on treatment and
those on placebo did not reach statistical significance
* Rigel pharmaceuticals - most frequent adverse events were
gastrointestinal-related, and safety profile of product was
consistent with prior clinical experience
* Rigel pharmaceuticals inc - in fit 2 (study 048) phase 3
study, fostamatinib response rate was 18%, consistent with fit 1
(study 047) phase 3 study
* Believe that risk/benefit ratio for fostamatinib is
positive for patients with chronic/persistent itp
* "we will continue to pursue this opportunity."; next step
is to seek feedback from fda
