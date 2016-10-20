Oct 20 Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd

* Co entered into a sale and purchase agreement ("spa") with Shining Star International Holdings Limited

* Deal for proposed disposal of entire interest of company in its 97%-owned unit Myanmar Infrastructure Group Pte.

* Aggregate sale consideration for sale of sale shares will be an amount in cash equal to sum of us$12.7 million

* Expects to utilise net proceeds from proposed disposal of approximately us$12.6 million