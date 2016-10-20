Oct 20 Hdfc Bank Ltd

* HDFC Bank says our systems detected a potential compromise of debit cards arising from usage at a non-HDFC Bank atm network a few weeks ago

* "We immediately notified customers who we knew had used a non-HDFC Bank ATM in the recent past to change (their) ATM pin"

* HDFC Bank says advised them to use only HDFC Bank ATMs as we believe security controls at some of other bank ATMs

* "Stress that all our customers use HDFC Bank ATMs only and also change ATM pins from time to time to prevent misuse" Source text - ["Our systems detected a potential compromise of debit cards arising from usage at a non-HDFC Bank ATM network a few weeks ago. We immediately notified customers who we knew had used a non-HDFC Bank ATM in the recent past to change (their) ATM PIN. We also advised them to use only HDFC Bank ATMs as we believe security controls at some of the other bank ATMs may not be at par with HDFC Bank's. We take this opportunity to stress that all our customers use HDFC Bank ATMs only and also change ATM PINs from time to time to prevent misuse."]

