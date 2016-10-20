Oct 20 Axis Bank Ltd
Source text:
The breach has occurred in the case of customers who have used
certain non Axis Bank ATMs. Over the last few weeks, Axis Bank
has proactively reached out to the affected customers and
advised them to change their Debit Card PINs. The Axis Bank ATM
network is fully secured and customers should ideally use Axis
Bank ATMs to change their Debit Card PINs.
