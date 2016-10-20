Oct 20 Axis Bank Ltd

* Axis Bank statement on debit cards

* Says breach has occurred in case of customers who have used certain non Axis Bank ATMs

* "Axis Bank ATM network is fully secured and customers should ideally use Axis Bank ATMs to change their debit card pin"

* Says over last few weeks, Axis Bank has proactively reached out to affected customers and advised them to change their debit card pins Source text: The breach has occurred in the case of customers who have used certain non Axis Bank ATMs. Over the last few weeks, Axis Bank has proactively reached out to the affected customers and advised them to change their Debit Card PINs. The Axis Bank ATM network is fully secured and customers should ideally use Axis Bank ATMs to change their Debit Card PINs.

