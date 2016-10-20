Oct 20 Walgreens Boots Inc
* On conf call- seeing impact of action in tobacco where we
have reduced base and visibility, focusing on helping customers
who want to stop smoking
* CFO- continued to experience reimbursement pressure in
boots UK in Q4
* CFO- faced competitive market conditions in continental
europe in Q4
* CFO- due to recently announced U.S. Strategic pharmacy
partnerships, expect retail pharmacy U.S. scripts to be stronger
than usual in 2nd half of fiscal year
* CEO- in 2017 expect to face same headwinds as this year
* CEO- "from the fact that we have included some part of
Rite Aid potential profit in our guidance, you can really
understand we are confident about this deal"
* CEO- "we see just a long administrative process (for the
Rite Aid deal), but don't see substantial differences from what
we were expecting"
