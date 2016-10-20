Oct 20 Affecto Oyj :

* Decreases its outlook for 2016

* Expects FY 2016 revenue to be at same level or below previous year

* Expects FY 2016 operating profit to be below previous year

* Previously expected revenue to stay at same level or grow slightly and its operating profit to grow in 2016

