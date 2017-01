Oct 20 Clinica Baviera SA :

* Says its board approved to pay dividend of 0.17 euro ($0.1859) per share and to propose extraordinary dividend of 0.31 euro per share

* Dividend in a total amount of 0.48 euro per share is proposed to be paid on Dec. 12, with a record date on Dec. 9 and ex-dividend date on Dec. 8

