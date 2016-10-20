Oct 20 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* Genesee & Wyoming-Related to acquisition of GRail, co
obtained commitment for equity financing from Macquarie
Infrastructure & Real Assets consortium
* Genesee & Wyoming - Entered amendment to the second
amended and restated senior secured syndicated facility
agreement, dated as of March 20, 2015
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc- Amended agreement permits, G&W to
enter into partnership transaction and GRail transaction
* Genesee & Wyoming - At closing of deal, Mira will
contribute $489 million at current exchange rates in
cash,shareholder loans to G&W Australia Holdings
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc- Amendment agreement also permits
repayment in full and termination of obligations of partnership
and its under credit agreement
* Genesee & Wyoming-Amendment allows increasing size of
permitted incremental facilities to permit incurrence of up to
$575 million of incremental facilities
