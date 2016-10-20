UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd :
* "company is currently assessing impact of above and any potential default on other loan facilities"
* received letter stating co's suspension of trading resulted in breach of undertaking under its term loan facility with bank
* received letter stating co's suspension of trading resulted in breach of undertaking under its term loan facility with bank
* Principal amount outstanding under facility agreement is hk$150.0 million
* Group received a letter from a bank in hong kong
* Group received a letter from a bank in hong kong
* Principal amount outstanding under facility agreement is hk$150.0 million
* a unit of company was unable to repay bank borrowings of approximately rmb23.0 million that have fallen due Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources